Paul Dummett: Newcastle defender set to end Wales career

Paul Dummett in action for Wales against Trinidad and Tobago in March 2019

Paul Dummett's Wales career appears to be over after the Newcastle defender made himself unavailable for next month's Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Dummett, 27, has won five caps for Wales since making his debut in 2014.

But his commitment had been in doubt having already ruled himself out of international contention once in 2017.

Asked if this signalled the end of Dummett as a Wales player, manager Ryan Giggs said: "I think that will be it."

Giggs added: "He just wants to concentrate on club football. I've got to respect that and I have players in that position who are playing so I'm not fussed about that."

Dummett, who can play at left-back or centre-back, started for Wales in their friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in March.

But his has been a stop-start international career, and Giggs is planning for life without the Newcastle player.

"He felt that he's had a lot of hamstring problems earlier this season and he wanted to make sure he is fit for Newcastle," the Wales boss added.

"I've got centre-halves who are playing. I was considering him for that centre-half position but it's not a problem.

"Obviously he is playing in the Premier League, he's a good defender but I've got options."