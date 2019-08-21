Tunisia part ways with coach Alain Giresse by mutual consent

As well as Tunisia, Giresse has coached Gabon, Senegal and Mali twice

The Tunisia Football Federation have announced that coach Alain Giresse's contract has ended by mutual consent.

The Frenchman only began work on 1 January and his deal was due to run until June 2020.

Under Giresse the Carthage Eagles finished fourth at the Africa Cup of Nations last month in Egypt.

The FTF did not disclose why the deal had ended, only that it had been concluded amicably.

The former France international had replaced Faouzi Benzarti who was sacked in October after helping the team qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Tunisia have two friendlies lined up for the international break next month, against Mauritania in Tunisia on 6 September and then Ivory Coast in the French city of Rouen four days later.

Assistant coach Maher Kanzari is tipped to take over for the upcoming matches.