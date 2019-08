From the section

Ribery scored 86 goals in 273 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has joined Fiorentina on a free transfer.

Ribery, 36, became a free agent in the summer after 12 years at the Bundesliga club.

The Frenchman joined the German side in 2007 and made 425 appearances, winning nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2013.

"I'm delighted. Let's achieve something together," he told Fiorentina's official website.