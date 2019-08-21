Linfield v FK Qarabag: 'Confident' Blues ready for crunch Europa League clash - Stafford

Mark Stafford celebrates scoring in the 3-2 win over FK Sutjeska with Blues teammate Niall Quinn

Linfield defender Mark Stafford says the club's European run has boosted confidence ahead of their Europa League play-off clash with Qarabag.

The Blues host the Azerbaijan champions in the first leg at Windsor Park on Thursday night, with the winner of the tie advancing to the group stages.

Having seen off HB Torshavn and FK Sutjeska, Stafford says Linfield are ready for this week's challenge.

"The run has been brilliant for our confidence," said Stafford.

"The club went the extra mile for us by taking us away to Marbella for five days to train. We felt fit coming home, playing in the Faroes and playing the friendlies in Windsor against the Scottish clubs.

"We worked really hard in pre-season and we knew we could cover large distances with high-intensity running in the heat, and that really helped when the going got tough."

Linfield boss David Healy hopes to become the first Irish Premiership manager to reach the Europa League group stage

Former Ballinamallard United captain Stafford, who turned 32 on Tuesday, admits ignoring the magnitude of the Qarabag tie has been difficult.

Advancing to the group stage would be unprecedented for an Irish Premiership side and would result in a significant financial windfall for the Belfast side.

However, Stafford insists that the reigning Irish Premiership champions will approach the game in the same level-headed manner which has helped them successfully negotiate the two previous rounds.

"It's there in the back of your mind," said Stafford, who scored the opening goal in Linfield's 3-2 win over Sutjeska at Windsor Park.

"At the end of the day, it's a game of football against a very good team. We're going to go out on that pitch, we'll have a plan and we'll work hard.

"We're going into the game with confidence but we want to focus on ourselves and have a real good rattle at them and we'll see where that takes us."