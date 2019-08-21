Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund's England winger agrees new £190k-a-week contract

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund
Jadon Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City for about £10m in August 2017

Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho has agreed a new contract with the Bundesliga club worth about £190,000 a week, including bonuses.

The 19-year-old, who was the subject of summer interest from Manchester United, scored 13 goals last season as Dortmund finished second behind Bayern Munich.

Sancho also scored in their opening league game this term - Saturday's 5-1 win over Augsburg.

Signed from Manchester City in 2017, his previous deal ran until 2022.

Sancho, who was part of Watford's academy before joining City, made his England debut against Croatia in October 2018 and has six caps.

Borussia Dortmund 5-1 FC Augsburg: Sancho scores as Bayern beat Augsburg 5-1

