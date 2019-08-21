Uganda midfielder Farouk Miya moves to Turkey's Konyaspor

Uganda's Farouk Miya played all four games for the Cranes at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Turkish club Konyaspor have signed Uganda's Farouk Miya from Croatia's HNK Gorica on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder played in all four of Uganda's games at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He scored five times in 30 appearances for Gorica last season.

"I admired the stadium and facilities and as soon as I stepped into the club, I realized what a great community it was," Miya told the club's website.

"I want to make a great contribution to Konyaspor with my performances.

"I had the chance to watch the first game of the season. We have a very high quality and very strong team.

"I am sure that I will adapt to the team in a short time and will do my best to the end."

Before Miya's stint in Croatia he was with Belgian side Standard Liege, who loaned him to local rivals Royal Excel Mouscron and Sabail in Azerbaijan.