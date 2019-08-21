Mark Bowen: Reading appoint ex-Stoke City assistant as sporting director

Mark Bowen (left) with Reading boss Jose Gomes

Reading have appointed former Stoke, Blackburn and Wales assistant Mark Bowen as their new sporting director.

The ex-Norwich player ended last season in a consultancy role at the Madejski Stadium and will be responsible for all football operations at the club.

Bowen has spent most of his coaching career working under Mark Hughes, with the pair most recently at Southampton.

He will work alongside Reading owner Dai Yongge, chief executive Nigel Howe and manager Jose Gomes.

"Mark proved a valuable asset to the first-team structure when he joined us at the end of last season," Howe said.

Reading have three points from their opening three Championship games this season, having finished two points above the relegation zone in 2018-19.