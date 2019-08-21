Islam Slimani: Monaco sign Leicester City striker on loan

Islam Slimani won the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria in July

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani has joined French side Monaco on loan until the end of the season.

The Algerian, 31, joined the Foxes from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year deal in 2016 for £29m, a then club record.

He has also had loan spells with Fenerbahce in Turkey and at Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Slimani, who has scored 13 goals in 46 Leicester appearances, could make his Monaco debut at home to Nimes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

