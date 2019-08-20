Clyde boss Danny Lennon, 50, helps beat Celtic colts

Danny Lennon comes on for Liam Allison during Tuesday's second half

Clyde manager Danny Lennon helped his side beat Celtic's colts team - despite being 34 years older than one of the opposition.

The 50-year-old, who hung up his boots 11 years ago, brought himself on at Broadwood for a second-half cameo appearance.

Lennon was up against the likes of Parkhead teenage talent Karamoko Dembele, 16, and Armstrong Okoflex, 17.

The Lanarkshire side claimed a 3-1 Glasgow Cup victory.

It is unclear why the Clyde boss felt the urge to make his return to action, however, word of his return quickly spread.

Ross Madden wrote on Twitter: "Canny believe av just seen Danny Lennon make his debut for Clyde at 50 years old."