Newport County: Defender Mickey Demetriou ruled out for up to 14 weeks

Mickey Demetriou of Newport County leaves the field on a stretcher against Plymouth
Newport County centre-back Mickey Demetriou has been ruled out for up to 14 weeks with a broken fibula.

Demetriou, 28, was stretchered off during Newport's 1-0 win over Plymouth last Saturday.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn is looking to sign a defender to cover for the loss of Demetriou.

"It's a massive setback because Mickey has played every game for the last two seasons," Flynn said.

"He has had an operation - he has had a plate put in. The timeframe is between 10 and 14 weeks to be back playing if everything goes right.

"I will be trying my hardest to bring another defender in. I need experience - I need to bring somebody in who has played in the league - but that is easier said than done."

Flynn is facing an early-season injury crisis after skipper Joss Labadie picked up a hamstring problem in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Walsall.

Robbie Willmott was carrying a muscle problem at Walsall, while Scot Bennett and Matty Dolan missed out because of fitness issues.

"We've gone from a really fit strong squad to bare bones at the minute," Flynn added.

