Joao Carvalho: Nottingham Forest want midfielder back before international break

Joao Carvalho scored four goals in 40 appearances for Nottingham Forest in the 2018-19 season

Nottingham Forest will not take risks with midfielder Joao Carvalho, but Reds manager Sabri Lamouchi wants the club's record signing back from injury before the international break.

Carvalho missed much of pre-season after hurting his ankle in early June.

The 22-year-old, who has recently returned to training, will travel with Forest for Wednesday's match against Charlton but will not feature.

"It is good news for him and good news for us," Lamouchi said.

Carvalho is yet to play under Frenchman Lamouchi, who was at the pre-season friendly against Alfreton when the Portuguese midfielder was injured - although the former Ivory Coast manager had yet to take charge of the Reds, having been appointed as Martin O'Neill's successor just a day earlier.

The former Benfica player, in his second season with Forest after making a £13.2m move to the City Ground in June 2018, will remain in London with the squad after they face Charlton in midweek, as they are again playing in the capital on Saturday against Fulham.

Two matches at home, the League Cup tie against Derby County and Championship game against Preston, also come before the season's first international break in the first week of September.

"He will travel with us (to London) so it is very soon that he will come back in the pitch with the first team," Lamouchi told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I hope before the international break (Carvalho returns) because it's so long for him and so long for us, but for sure we don't want to take a risk with an important player for us.

"It is good put him in at the right time."