Chuma Anene: Crewe Alexandra sign striker from FC Midtjylland on loan

Chuma Anene has played in the Russian Premier League and in Macedonia and Kazakhstan, as well as in Norway and Denmark

Crewe Alexandra have signed Norwegian striker Chuma Anene from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland on loan for the rest of the season.

The transfer is subject to medical and international clearance and he has not been signed in time to be eligible for Tuesday's trip to Crawley.

But Anene, 26, could be in line for a debut at Newport on Saturday.

He has twice been loaned out in 2019 by Midtjylland, to Danish club Fredericia, then Norwegian outfit FK Jerv.

The former Norway Under-20 international has also played for clubs in Russia, Macedonia and Kazakhstan.

After starting the season with a 3-0 home defeat by Plymouth Argyle, Crewe have won their next two League Two home games.

