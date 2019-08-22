Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 23 August

Bala Town v The New Saints; 19:45 BST: Both sides won on the opening weekend of the new season with Bala securing maximum points at newly promoted Airbus UK with a 2-1 victory while champions New Saints beat Caernarfon Town 1-0 courtesy of Ryan Brobbel's goal.

Barry Town United v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Gavin Chesterfield's Barry began their campaign with a 2-1 win at newly promoted Penybont last Friday and on the same evening Aberystwyth kicked off with a 3-2 win at home to Carmarthen Town.

Caernarfon Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST: Caernarfon will be looking to bounce back after defeat in their opening game at New Saints last Sunday while Nomads had to come from behind to secure a point at home to Cardiff Met.

Cefn Druids v Airbus UK Broughton; 19:45 BST: Cefn Druids secured a point away from home in a goalless draw at Newtown last Friday while Airbus UK boss Steve O'Shaughnessy will be hoping to secure his side's first points of the season against the club he used to manage.

Penybont v Cardiff Met; 19:45 BST: Penybont gave a good account on their Cymru Premier debut despite defeat at home by Barry Town. Cardiff Met secured a good point away at last season's runners-up Connah's Quay.

Carmarthen Town v Newtown; 20:00 BST: Both sides failed to win on the opening weekend with Carmarthen losing at Aberystwyth Town while Chris Hughes' Newtown were held at home by Cefn Druids.

BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South

Saturday, 24 August

Farnborough v Merthyr Town; 15:00 BST