Jack Roles: Cambridge United sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder on loan

Jack Roles played in senior friendlies against Manchester United and Juventus this summer

Cambridge United have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jack Roles on loan until 5 January.

Roles has scored two goals in seven appearances for Tottenham's Uefa Youth League side.

The 20-year old could make his debut for League Two Cambridge on Tuesday against Scunthorpe.

"This opportunity has arisen due to Tottenham's ambition for Jack to gain further experience out on loan," said U's boss Colin Calderwood.

Cambridge head of football Ben Strang added: "Jack will add strong competition and is versatile enough to play in numerous positions and formations."

