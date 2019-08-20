Women's Premiership: Sion Swifts captain McMullan retires at 26

Kendra McMullan celebrates scoring for Sion Swifts in the 2017 Irish Cup final

Sion Swifts skipper Kendra McMullan has hungs up her boots at the age 26 after a series of injuries and illness.

The midfielder joined the Strabane-based side in 2012 and scored twice to help the Swifts win the Irish Cup final two years ago.

"Not only is the news an enormous loss to our club but also to the Women's Premiership and football in general," the club said on Facebook.

"This decision was one of the hardest of her life but also the correct one."

Sion Swifts are in the hunt for the Premiership title with only goal difference separating them and leaders Glentoran.

"Injury after Injury and serious illness this past 13 months have played a major part in this decision," they added.

"Driving her side forward was the Kendra we will remember helping us from Division Two to the Premiership.

"And who will ever forget that famous night in the National Stadium in September 2017 when Kendra's two goals sealed our first and only major trophy at this level

"No one worked harder or fought harder to recover from these setbacks than Kendra but the latest one is one too many with a final diagnosis awaiting. The Swifts number seven jersey will now be retired for the remainder of the 2019 season."