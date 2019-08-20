County Antrim Shield: Crusaders to start defence against Sirocco Works

Crusaders celebrate after winning the County Antrim Shield in March
Crusaders will begin their bid to retain the County Antrim Shield against Intermediate League side Sirocco Works.

The eight Premierships teams involved are at home against lower league opposition in round one next month.

Linfield host East Belfast, Glentoran take on Ballyclare Comrades and Cliftonville face Knockbreda.

Ballymena meet Championship leaders Dundela, Ards play Queen's, Larne go up against PSNI and Carrick Rangers have been drawn against H&W Welders.

The round one games will be played on 10 September while the quarter-final draw has also been made with the four ties scheduled for 15 October.

Possible last-eight encounters include Ballymena at home against the Crues and a Windsor Park showdown between Linfield and Cliftonville.

The Crues are aiming for a Co Antrim Shield hat-trick after beating Ballymena in the the 2018 final before edging Linfield 4-3 in this year's decider.

Toal's County Antrim Shield round one - Tuesday, 10 September
ArdsvQueen's University
CliftonvillevKnockbreda
GlentoranvBallyclare Comrades
LinfieldvEast Belfast
Ballymena UtdvDundela
CrusadersvSirocco Works
LarnevPSNI
Carrick RangersvH&W Welders
Toal's County Antrim Shield quarter-finals - Tuesday, 15 October
Ballymena Utd/DundelavCrusaders/Sirocco Works
Glentoran/Ballyclare ComradesvLarne/PSNI
Ards/Queen's UniversityvCarrick Rangers/H&W Welders
Linfield/East BelfastvCliftonville/Knockbreda

