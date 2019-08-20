Leyton Orient kit man saves dog on way to Mansfield match

They say every dog has its day, and some quick thinking from the Leyton Orient kit man ensured canine Pavo would live to fight another day.

The League Two side's team coach was travelling to Mansfield for Tuesday's game, on a slip road joining the A12, when Ada Martin spotted a dog racing across the busy road.

Pavo darted in front of a truck - which thankfully came to a halt - allowing the O's kit man to run out, call to his furry friend and pick him up, with "tail wagging".

A call to the number on Pavo's collar found his family, with an Orient fan looking after it at a nearby hotel until dog could be reunited with owner.

Martin, a former club groundsman and mascot, will be hoping Pavo is Orient's new lucky charm as Ross Embleton's side look for a first away win of the season at Field Mill.