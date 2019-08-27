First Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers
-
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 15Jagielka
- 19StearmanBooked at 7mins
- 20BryanSubstituted forStevensat 24'minutes
- 18Freeman
- 27Besic
- 16Norwood
- 14Morrison
- 23Osborn
- 9McBurnie
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 3Stevens
- 6Basham
- 7Lundstram
- 8Freeman
- 17McGoldrick
- 21Verrips
- 22Mousset
Blackburn
- 13Leutwiler
- 2Nyambe
- 26Lenihan
- 3Williams
- 5Cunningham
- 29Evans
- 6Smallwood
- 39Buckley
- 23Dack
- 8Rothwell
- 7Armstrong
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 9Gallagher
- 10Graham
- 11Chapman
- 27Travis
- 35Grayson
- 37Rankin-Costello
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Blackburn Rovers 0. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ravel Morrison.
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ravel Morrison (Sheffield United).
Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).
Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Offside, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Cunningham.
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers).
Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United).
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Blackburn Rovers 0. Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Richard Smallwood.
Attempt missed. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Derrick Williams.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United).
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.
Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Nyambe tries a through ball, but Bradley Dack is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens replaces Kean Bryan because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Kean Bryan (Sheffield United).
Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers).
Kean Bryan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.