First Half ends, Rochdale 2, Carlisle United 0.
Rochdale v Carlisle United
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 25Sánchez
- 41Matheson
- 6O'Connell
- 21Magloire
- 13Keohane
- 20Ryan
- 28Morley
- 7Dooley
- 10Camps
- 16Done
- 9Andrew
Substitutes
- 2McLaughlin
- 3Norrington-Davies
- 5Delaney
- 11Pyke
- 12Lynch
- 14Rathbone
- 40Henderson
Carlisle
- 1Collin
- 2Elliott
- 17Webster
- 27Knight-Percival
- 3Iredale
- 19Bridge
- 8Jones
- 10Scougall
- 7Thomas
- 24Olomola
- 9Hope
Substitutes
- 4Carroll
- 5Mellish
- 11McKirdy
- 22Gray
- 23Branthwaite
- 25Loft
- 31Sorensen
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Carlisle United).
Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United).
Tyler Magloire (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Bridge.
Attempt saved. Byron Webster (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Thomas with a cross.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
Attempt blocked. Jack Iredale (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olufela Olomola.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Tyler Magloire.
Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Thomas.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Stephen Dooley (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Dooley.
Attempt blocked. Jack Bridge (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 2, Carlisle United 0. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Callum Camps.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Stephen Dooley.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Tyler Magloire.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Andrew.
Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Bridge.
Attempt missed. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Camps.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 1, Carlisle United 0. Aaron Morley (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jimmy Keohane.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Calvin Andrew with a headed pass.
Offside, Rochdale. Robert Sánchez tries a through ball, but Calvin Andrew is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
