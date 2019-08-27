EFL Cup
Nottm Forest2Derby0

Nottingham Forest v Derby County

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

  • 30Samba
  • 11Cash
  • 3Pereira Figueiredo
  • 4Worrall
  • 2Oliveira Ribeiro
  • 40Johnson
  • 13Bostock
  • 17Semedo Esteves
  • 23Lolley
  • 14Mir Vicente
  • 37Adomah

Substitutes

  • 7Grabban
  • 10Antunes Carvalho
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 19Ameobi
  • 28Maia Silva
  • 36Rodríguez Benito
  • 49Muric

Derby

  • 12Hamer
  • 23Holmes
  • 33Davies
  • 16Clarke
  • 48BuchananBooked at 28mins
  • 4Shinnie
  • 17Evans
  • 49Whittaker
  • 40Sibley
  • 7Paterson
  • 20Bennett

Substitutes

  • 6Keogh
  • 10Lawrence
  • 14Marriott
  • 21Roos
  • 38Knight
  • 41Bird
  • 43Mitchell-Lawson
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest).

Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Derby County).

Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Paterson following a set piece situation.

Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).

Morgan Whittaker (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).

Mason Bennett (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest).

Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Louie Sibley.

Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).

Graeme Shinnie (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).

Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.

Foul by John Bostock (Nottingham Forest).

Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Derby County).

Goal!

Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 0. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Albert Adomah with a cross.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jamie Paterson.

Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

Foul by Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest).

Mason Bennett (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Lee Buchanan (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Buchanan (Derby County).

Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Louie Sibley (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Paterson with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Derby County 0. Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafa Mir with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mason Bennett (Derby County).

Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).

Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tobias Figueiredo following a set piece situation.

Match report to follow

Find out more

As It Stands

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you