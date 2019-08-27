First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 0.
Nottingham Forest v Derby County
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 30Samba
- 11Cash
- 3Pereira Figueiredo
- 4Worrall
- 2Oliveira Ribeiro
- 40Johnson
- 13Bostock
- 17Semedo Esteves
- 23Lolley
- 14Mir Vicente
- 37Adomah
Substitutes
- 7Grabban
- 10Antunes Carvalho
- 16Jenkinson
- 19Ameobi
- 28Maia Silva
- 36Rodríguez Benito
- 49Muric
Derby
- 12Hamer
- 23Holmes
- 33Davies
- 16Clarke
- 48BuchananBooked at 28mins
- 4Shinnie
- 17Evans
- 49Whittaker
- 40Sibley
- 7Paterson
- 20Bennett
Substitutes
- 6Keogh
- 10Lawrence
- 14Marriott
- 21Roos
- 38Knight
- 41Bird
- 43Mitchell-Lawson
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest).
Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Paterson following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).
Morgan Whittaker (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).
Mason Bennett (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest).
Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Louie Sibley.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).
Graeme Shinnie (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Nottingham Forest).
Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Foul by John Bostock (Nottingham Forest).
Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Derby County).
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 0. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Albert Adomah with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jamie Paterson.
Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
Foul by Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest).
Mason Bennett (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lee Buchanan (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Buchanan (Derby County).
Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Louie Sibley (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Paterson with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Derby County 0. Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafa Mir with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mason Bennett (Derby County).
Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tobias Figueiredo following a set piece situation.
