First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Stoke City 2.
Leeds United v Stoke City
Line-ups
Leeds
- 13Casilla
- 28Berardi
- 23Phillips
- 40Davis
- 38McCalmontBooked at 33mins
- 17Hélder Costa
- 44Bogusz
- 46Shackleton
- 3Douglas
- 14Nketiah
- 47Clarke
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 5White
- 9Bamford
- 10Alioski
- 22Harrison
- 30Miazek
- 36Gotts
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 14Smith
- 12Carter-Vickers
- 6Batth
- 15Martins IndiBooked at 22mins
- 3Ward
- 38Woods
- 22Clucas
- 7Ince
- 9Vokes
- 26Campbell
Substitutes
- 8Etebo
- 16Davies
- 20Hogan
- 23Verlinden
- 24Cousins
- 31Duffy
- 37Collins
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sam Vokes (Stoke City).
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Stoke City 2. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Stephen Ward.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Stoke City 1. Danny Batth (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Attempt missed. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Ince.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Woods (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
Booking
Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United).
Tom Ince (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sam Clucas.
Attempt blocked. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips with a cross.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Attempt missed. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateusz Bogusz.
Attempt missed. Mateusz Bogusz (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Booking
Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).
Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Batth (Stoke City).
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Leif Davis.
Attempt missed. Barry Douglas (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Shackleton with a cross.
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Leif Davis.
Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Ward with a cross.
Foul by Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United).
Tom Ince (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Ince (Stoke City).
Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.
Match report to follow.