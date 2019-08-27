EFL Cup
Crewe0Aston Villa2

Crewe Alexandra v Aston Villa

Line-ups

Crewe

  • 13Richards
  • 2Ng
  • 5Lancashire
  • 6Nolan
  • 25Adebisi
  • 4Wintle
  • 11Ainley
  • 16Lowery
  • 19Dale
  • 9Porter
  • 10Kirk

Substitutes

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 7Powell
  • 8Jones
  • 12Green
  • 14Finney
  • 15Hunt
  • 17Anene

Aston Villa

  • 12Steer
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 15Konsa
  • 30Hause
  • 18Targett
  • 14Hourihane
  • 11Nakamba
  • 8Lansbury
  • 23Jota
  • 39Davis
  • 21El Ghazi

Substitutes

  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 10Grealish
  • 24Guilbert
  • 25Nyland
  • 29Tshibola
  • 41Ramsey
  • 51Archer
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Jed Steer (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Targett (Aston Villa).

Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.

Jota (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Matt Targett (Aston Villa).

Attempt missed. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Ainley.

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 0, Aston Villa 2. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Keinan Davis.

Attempt blocked. Oliver Lancashire (Crewe Alexandra) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Lowery with a cross.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jed Steer.

Attempt saved. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.

Foul by Keinan Davis (Aston Villa).

Oliver Lancashire (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Eddie Nolan tries a through ball, but Owen Dale is caught offside.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jed Steer.

Attempt saved. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Perry Ng with a cross.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.

Foul by Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa).

Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra).

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa).

Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa).

Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Owen Dale.

Attempt blocked. Matt Targett (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Oliver Lancashire.

Attempt blocked. Jota (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 0, Aston Villa 1. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Perry Ng.

Attempt saved. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Kirk.

Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Owen Dale with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Jota (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

