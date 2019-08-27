Jed Steer (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Crewe Alexandra v Aston Villa
Line-ups
Crewe
- 13Richards
- 2Ng
- 5Lancashire
- 6Nolan
- 25Adebisi
- 4Wintle
- 11Ainley
- 16Lowery
- 19Dale
- 9Porter
- 10Kirk
Substitutes
- 1Jaaskelainen
- 7Powell
- 8Jones
- 12Green
- 14Finney
- 15Hunt
- 17Anene
Aston Villa
- 12Steer
- 27El Mohamady
- 15Konsa
- 30Hause
- 18Targett
- 14Hourihane
- 11Nakamba
- 8Lansbury
- 23Jota
- 39Davis
- 21El Ghazi
Substitutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 10Grealish
- 24Guilbert
- 25Nyland
- 29Tshibola
- 41Ramsey
- 51Archer
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Matt Targett (Aston Villa).
Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Jota (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Matt Targett (Aston Villa).
Attempt missed. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Ainley.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 0, Aston Villa 2. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Keinan Davis.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Lancashire (Crewe Alexandra) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Lowery with a cross.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jed Steer.
Attempt saved. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.
Foul by Keinan Davis (Aston Villa).
Oliver Lancashire (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Eddie Nolan tries a through ball, but Owen Dale is caught offside.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jed Steer.
Attempt saved. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Perry Ng with a cross.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa).
Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra).
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa).
Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa).
Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Owen Dale.
Attempt blocked. Matt Targett (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Oliver Lancashire.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keinan Davis.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 0, Aston Villa 1. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Perry Ng.
Attempt saved. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Kirk.
Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Owen Dale with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
