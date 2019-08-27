First Half ends, Grimsby Town 0, Macclesfield Town 0.
Grimsby Town v Macclesfield Town
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2Hendrie
- 25Pollock
- 5Öhman
- 3Gibson
- 22Hewitt
- 8Hessenthaler
- 11CookBooked at 35mins
- 19WrightBooked at 14mins
- 7Green
- 18Vernam
Substitutes
- 9Hanson
- 10Whitehouse
- 17Cardwell
- 20Ogbu
- 21Ring
- 23Russell
- 29Starbuck
Macclesfield
- 1Evans
- 3Clarke
- 12Welch-Hayes
- 25CameronBooked at 34mins
- 15Horsfall
- 23Fitzpatrick
- 4McCourt
- 14Kirby
- 24Rose
- 20Osadebe
- 18Blyth
Substitutes
- 6Vassell
- 9Ironside
- 11Archibald
- 13Charles-Cook
- 16O'Keeffe
- 19Gomis
- 22Ntambwe
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Fitzpatrick.
Attempt missed. Matt Green (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Jak McCourt (Macclesfield Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Emmanuel Osadebe (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Macclesfield Town).
Matt Green (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Matt Green (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Charles Vernam.
Booking
Jordan Cook (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Nathan Cameron (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Cameron (Macclesfield Town).
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nathan Cameron (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Green (Grimsby Town).
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Miles Welch-Hayes.
Attempt missed. David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Miles Welch-Hayes (Macclesfield Town).
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jak McCourt (Macclesfield Town).
Jordan Cook (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Cameron (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Wright (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Max Wright (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Cook.
Attempt missed. Nathan Cameron (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Fitzpatrick with a cross.
Emmanuel Osadebe (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Cook (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Connor Kirby (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Rose.
Offside, Grimsby Town. James McKeown tries a through ball, but Charles Vernam is caught offside.
Foul by Miles Welch-Hayes (Macclesfield Town).
Liam Gibson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by James McKeown.
David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Grimsby Town).
Nathan Cameron (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Green (Grimsby Town).
Attempt blocked. Max Wright (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Green with a headed pass.
Offside, Macclesfield Town. David Fitzpatrick tries a through ball, but Jacob Blyth is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Osadebe (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Fitzpatrick.
Match report to follow.