Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Burton Albion v Morecambe
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Burton
- 1O'Hara
- 2Brayford
- 21O'Toole
- 6Wallace
- 3DanielBooked at 19mins
- 4Edwards
- 7Quinn
- 8Fraser
- 10Akins
- 27Boyce
- 17Sarkic
Substitutes
- 5Buxton
- 11Templeton
- 13Bywater
- 14Sbarra
- 15Hutchinson
- 18Nartey
- 19Anderson
Morecambe
- 21Halstead
- 27Tanner
- 12Sutton
- 5Old
- 3Conlan
- 15Wildig
- 14Brewitt
- 18Oates
- 8Alessandra
- 11Ellison
- 9Stockton
Substitutes
- 1Roche
- 6Tutte
- 7O'Sullivan
- 10Leitch-Smith
- 20Jagne
- 24Miller
- 33Cranston
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Ritchie Sutton (Morecambe).
Offside, Burton Albion. Scott Fraser tries a through ball, but Liam Boyce is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Morecambe 0. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Fraser with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Luke Conlan.
Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Brewitt.
Offside, Morecambe. Tom Brewitt tries a through ball, but Lewis Alessandra is caught offside.
Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).
Cole Stockton (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Fraser with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Luke Conlan.
Offside, Morecambe. Luke Conlan tries a through ball, but Lewis Alessandra is caught offside.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Colin Daniel.
John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Steven Old.
Booking
Colin Daniel (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
Rhys Oates (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Edwards.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Rhys Oates.
Attempt saved. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Brayford.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by George Tanner.
Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Colin Daniel.
Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Kevin Ellison.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Fraser.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Tom Brewitt.
Attempt blocked. Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Akins with a cross.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Morecambe).
John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Brewitt.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.