First Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Norwich City 0.
Crawley Town v Norwich City
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Crawley
- 35Luyambula
- 18Sesay
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 3Doherty
- 21Bulman
- 12Ferguson
- 7Grego-Cox
- 28CamaraBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMoraisat 34'minutes
- 30Lubala
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 10Nadesan
- 14Francomb
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 22Morais
- 26Galach
Norwich
- 21Fährmann
- 3Byram
- 6Zimmermann
- 15KloseSubstituted forGodfreyat 27'minutes
- 16Heise
- 24Amadou
- 8VrancicBooked at 29mins
- 7Roberts
- 32Srbeny
- 23McLean
- 35Idah
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 4Godfrey
- 10Leitner
- 12Lewis
- 17Buendía
- 18Stiepermann
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
Attempt blocked. Philip Heise (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Srbeny.
Offside, Norwich City. Sam Byram tries a through ball, but Patrick Roberts is caught offside.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Josh Doherty.
Foul by Ibrahim Amadou (Norwich City).
Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Norwich City. Mario Vrancic tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ibrahim Amadou (Norwich City).
Filipe Morais (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
Attempt blocked. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
Patrick Roberts (Norwich City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Sam Byram with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Filipe Morais replaces Panutche Camara because of an injury.
Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).
Booking
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Ben Godfrey replaces Timm Klose because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match because of an injury Timm Klose (Norwich City).
Timm Klose (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).
Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Philip Heise (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christoph Zimmermann.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Norwich City 0. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Ferguson following a corner.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ibrahim Amadou.
Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reece Grego-Cox with a cross.
Attempt missed. Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bez Lubala with a cross.
Attempt saved. Philip Heise (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Byram.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Bez Lubala.
Offside, Norwich City. Patrick Roberts tries a through ball, but Sam Byram is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Philip Heise with a cross.
