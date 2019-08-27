First Half ends, Newport County 0, West Ham United 1.
Newport County v West Ham United
Line-ups
Newport
- 30Townsend
- 12McNamara
- 5Howkins
- 25O'Brien
- 3Haynes
- 8Dolan
- 10Sheehan
- 7Willmott
- 20Whitely
- 9Amond
- 15Abrahams
Substitutes
- 1King
- 2Leadbitter
- 17Bennett
- 21Collins
- 22Maloney
- 26Ekpiteta
- 27Inniss
West Ham
- 13Jiménez
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Balbuena
- 23Diop
- 3Cresswell
- 15C Sánchez
- 11Snodgrass
- 19Wilshere
- 18Fornals
- 30AntonioSubstituted forFelipe Andersonat 8'minutes
- 27Ajeti
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 8Felipe Anderson
- 21Ogbonna
- 22Haller
- 41Rice
- 53Johnson
- 54Coventry
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Wilshere with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Carlos Sánchez.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, West Ham United 1. Jack Wilshere (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Offside, Newport County. Matthew Dolan tries a through ball, but Tristan Abrahams is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).
Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
Carlos Sánchez (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Padraig Amond (Newport County).
Attempt saved. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Albian Ajeti (West Ham United).
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Issa Diop.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).
Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carlos Sánchez (West Ham United).
Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Issa Diop.
Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dan McNamara (Newport County).
Jack Wilshere (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tristan Abrahams.
Issa Diop (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tristan Abrahams (Newport County).
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, West Ham United. Felipe Anderson tries a through ball, but Aaron Cresswell is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Felipe Anderson replaces Michail Antonio because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Attempt blocked. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
