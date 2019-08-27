EFL Cup
Newport0West Ham1

Newport County v West Ham United

Line-ups

Newport

  • 30Townsend
  • 12McNamara
  • 5Howkins
  • 25O'Brien
  • 3Haynes
  • 8Dolan
  • 10Sheehan
  • 7Willmott
  • 20Whitely
  • 9Amond
  • 15Abrahams

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 2Leadbitter
  • 17Bennett
  • 21Collins
  • 22Maloney
  • 26Ekpiteta
  • 27Inniss

West Ham

  • 13Jiménez
  • 5Zabaleta
  • 4Balbuena
  • 23Diop
  • 3Cresswell
  • 15C Sánchez
  • 11Snodgrass
  • 19Wilshere
  • 18Fornals
  • 30AntonioSubstituted forFelipe Andersonat 8'minutes
  • 27Ajeti

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 8Felipe Anderson
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Haller
  • 41Rice
  • 53Johnson
  • 54Coventry
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Newport County 0, West Ham United 1.

Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Wilshere with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Carlos Sánchez.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 0, West Ham United 1. Jack Wilshere (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Offside, Newport County. Matthew Dolan tries a through ball, but Tristan Abrahams is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).

Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).

Carlos Sánchez (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Padraig Amond (Newport County).

Attempt saved. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Albian Ajeti (West Ham United).

Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Issa Diop.

Foul by Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carlos Sánchez (West Ham United).

Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Issa Diop.

Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dan McNamara (Newport County).

Jack Wilshere (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).

Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tristan Abrahams.

Issa Diop (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tristan Abrahams (Newport County).

Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, West Ham United. Felipe Anderson tries a through ball, but Aaron Cresswell is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.

Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Felipe Anderson replaces Michail Antonio because of an injury.

Delay in match because of an injury Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

Attempt blocked. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Match report to follow.

