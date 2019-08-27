Foul by Domingos Quina (Watford).
Watford v Coventry City
Line-ups
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 2Janmaat
- 6Mariappa
- 27Kabasele
- 36Foulquier
- 23Sarr
- 20Quina
- 14Chalobah
- 22Success
- 37Pereyra
- 10Welbeck
Substitutes
- 5Prödl
- 7Deulofeu
- 8Cleverley
- 17Peñaranda
- 21Femenía
- 24Dele-Bashiru
- 35Bachmann
Coventry
- 13Wilson
- 23Dabo
- 4Rose
- 15Hyam
- 3Mason
- 38Eccles
- 6Kelly
- 17O'Hare
- 33Kastaneer
- 21Bakayoko
- 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
Substitutes
- 1Marosi
- 5McFadzean
- 10Jobello
- 24Godden
- 25Westbrooke
- 26Shipley
- 31McCallum
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 1, Coventry City 0. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Success.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Attempt blocked. Domingos Quina (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Foul by Danny Welbeck (Watford).
Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Roberto Pereyra.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Ben Wilson.
Attempt saved. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaac Success.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Josh Eccles.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Success (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brandon Mason (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Foul by Daryl Janmaat (Watford).
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Coventry City. Ben Wilson tries a through ball, but Gervane Kastaneer is caught offside.
Foul by Isaac Success (Watford).
Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Domingos Quina (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Brandon Mason.
Foul by Domingos Quina (Watford).
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Success (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
