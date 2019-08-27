Russell Martin (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Southend United v Milton Keynes Dons
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Southend
- 13Bishop
- 24Demetriou
- 19Shaughnessy
- 26Lennon
- 39Blackman
- 18Mantom
- 5Milligan
- 16Hamilton
- 10Cox
- 7HumphrysBooked at 28mins
- 14Goodship
Substitutes
- 1Oxley
- 2Bwomono
- 4Hyam
- 6Ridgewell
- 15Kiernan
- 17Ndukwu
- 23Kelman
MK Dons
- 22Moore
- 4Walsh
- 5Poole
- 16Martin
- 25Brittain
- 8Gilbey
- 29Kasumu
- 3Lewington
- 10Healey
- 9Bowery
- 14Agard
Substitutes
- 1Nicholls
- 2Williams
- 6Cargill
- 11Dickenson
- 24Houghton
- 26Boateng
- 27Nombe
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Southend United).
Foul by Jordan Bowery (MK Dons).
Simon Cox (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Cox with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Bowery.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, MK Dons 1. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Agard.
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Russell Martin (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Southend United).
Booking
Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Southend United).
Attempt saved. Jason Demetriou (Southend United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Milligan.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Stuart Moore.
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Mantom.
Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
Simon Cox (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Sam Mantom.
Joe Walsh (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Hand ball by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Simon Cox with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Harry Lennon.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Nathan Bishop.
Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.
Attempt blocked. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Gilbey.
Attempt missed. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Callum Brittain with a cross.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Harry Lennon.
Attempt saved. Jordan Bowery (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Bowery.
Attempt missed. Brandon Goodship (Southend United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephen Humphrys.
Regan Poole (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brandon Goodship (Southend United).
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Match report to follow.