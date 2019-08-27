First Half ends, Oxford United 0, Millwall 1.
Oxford United v Millwall
-
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 12Long
- 15Mousinho
- 5Moore
- 33Berkoe
- 16Baptiste
- 20Hanson
- 18Sykes
- 7Hall
- 19Mackie
- 14Forde
Substitutes
- 2Cadden
- 4Dickie
- 10Woodburn
- 13Stevens
- 17Henry
- 22Thorne
- 50Goodrham
Millwall
- 14Steele
- 2McCarthy
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 11Ferguson
- 42Mitchell
- 22O'Brien
- 6Williams
- 16Molumby
- 19Elliott
- 23Bödvarsson
Substitutes
- 3Wallace
- 8Thompson
- 10Smith
- 12Romeo
- 18Leonard
- 21Mahoney
- 33Bialkowski
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Sykes with a cross.
Foul by Jayson Molumby (Millwall).
Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Ferguson (Millwall).
Jamie Hanson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jason McCarthy (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Aiden O'Brien (Millwall).
Robert Hall (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Long with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aiden O'Brien with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Shane Ferguson (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Berkoe (Oxford United).
Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).
Foul by Shane Ferguson (Millwall).
Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.
Foul by Billy Mitchell (Millwall).
Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Luke Steele.
Attempt saved. Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Hall.
Goal!
Goal! Oxford United 0, Millwall 1. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Elliott with a headed pass.
Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Berkoe (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Shane Ferguson.
Foul by Billy Mitchell (Millwall).
Anthony Forde (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.
Attempt blocked. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason McCarthy.
Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Luke Steele.
Attempt saved. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
