First Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Luton Town 1.
Cardiff City v Luton Town
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 25Day
- 32Coxe
- 16Nelson
- 5Flint
- 30Brown
- 20Whyte
- 13Paterson
- 6Vaulks
- 33Hoilett
- 10Vassell
- 27Bogle
Substitutes
- 3Bennett
- 24Madine
- 28Murphy
- 34Waite
- 35Moore
- 36Kouakou D'Almeida
- 37Bodenham
Luton
- 36Shea
- 26Bree
- 28Jones
- 44Sheehan
- 23Galloway
- 17Mpanzu
- 8Berry
- 20Moncur
- 24Brown
- 15Jervis
- 10Lee
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 3Potts
- 7McManaman
- 11Shinnie
- 22Bolton
- 29Butterfield
- 35Neufville
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Jake Jervis (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elliot Lee.
Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lloyd Jones (Luton Town).
Omar Bogle (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Own Goal by David Junior Hoilett, Cardiff City. Cardiff City 0, Luton Town 1.
Attempt saved. Omar Bogle (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Cardiff City. Isaac Vassell tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Jake Jervis (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Bree.
Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Moncur.
Attempt saved. Isaac Vassell (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
Attempt saved. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Vassell with a cross.
Foul by Jake Jervis (Luton Town).
Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Isaac Vassell (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Isaiah Brown.
Jake Jervis (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aden Flint (Cardiff City).
Offside, Cardiff City. Joe Day tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.
Foul by Jake Jervis (Luton Town).
Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Isaiah Brown (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Elliot Lee.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Berry.
Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ciaron Brown with a headed pass.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Will Vaulks.
Attempt blocked. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Bree.
Offside, Cardiff City. Isaac Vassell tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.
Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Omar Bogle.
Lloyd Jones (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Vassell (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Omar Bogle (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett.
Foul by Elliot Lee (Luton Town).
Omar Bogle (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Jervis (Luton Town).
Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by James Shea.
