First Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Bristol Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 32Jaakkola
- 22Hare
- 16Davies
- 5Craig
- 15Kilgour
- 11Leahy
- 8O Clarke
- 6Upson
- 4Ogogo
- 10Nichols
- 29Adeboyejo
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 2Little
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 17Smith
- 18Kelly
- 23Bennett
- 33Rodman
Brighton
- 27Button
- 14Balogun
- 15Webster
- 3Bong
- 46Alzate
- 18Mooy
- 13Groß
- 30Bernardo
- 16Jahanbakhsh
- 44Connolly
- 17Murray
Substitutes
- 23Steele
- 28Baluta
- 39Ahannach
- 41Sanders
- 50Cochrane
- 51Davies
- 58Roberts
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo.
Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Victor Adeboyejo (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Leahy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Adam Webster.
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers).
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Adam Webster.
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß tries a through ball, but Alireza Jahanbakhsh is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Alzate following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Anssi Jaakkola.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Connolly.
Foul by Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Bernardo tries a through ball, but Glenn Murray is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Bernardo (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Connolly.
Foul by Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Gaëtan Bong tries a through ball, but Alireza Jahanbakhsh is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tom Davies.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Josh Hare.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers).
Steven Alzate (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Steven Alzate.
Attempt missed. Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Glenn Murray.
Steven Alzate (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
