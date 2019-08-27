First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Reading 1.
Plymouth Argyle v Reading
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 1Cooper
- 5Wootton
- 6Canavan
- 25Grant
- 8Edwards
- 22Moore
- 14Baxter
- 10Mayor
- 21McFadzean
- 39Rudden
- 9Taylor
Substitutes
- 3Sawyer
- 4Aimson
- 15Grant
- 19Lolos
- 20Randell
- 24Palmer
- 29Fletcher
Reading
- 1Walker
- 22Howe
- 34Osho
- 35Odimayo
- 11Obita
- 21Olise
- 8Rinomhota
- 26AdamBooked at 24mins
- 39Barrett
- 15Loader
- 19Meite
Substitutes
- 4Morrison
- 9Baldock
- 18Boyé
- 20Neves Virgínia
- 36Medford-Smith
- 38Nevers
- 41Coleman
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Reading. Josh Barrett tries a through ball, but Yakou Meite is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise.
Hand ball by Jordan Obita (Reading).
Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Reading).
Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Danny Loader (Reading) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yakou Meite with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Reading 1. Josh Barrett (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam.
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Mayor.
Foul by Danny Loader (Reading).
Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Akinwale Odimayo (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Wootton.
Foul by Akinwale Odimayo (Reading).
Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Teddy Howe.
Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).
Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Charlie Adam (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jose Baxter (Plymouth Argyle).
Booking
Charlie Adam (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Reading).
Jose Baxter (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Reading 0. Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Grant (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McFadzean with a cross.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Akinwale Odimayo.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Reading).
Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Tafari Moore (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Mayor.
Foul by Danny Loader (Reading).
Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
