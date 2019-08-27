First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0.
Crystal Palace v Colchester United
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 35Woods
- 34Kelly
- 6Dann
- 10Townsend
- 22McCarthy
- 23Camarasa
- 44Riedewald
- 7Meyer
- 21Wickham
- 17Benteke
Substitutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 9J Ayew
- 11Zaha
- 19Henderson
- 24Cahill
- 36Tavares
- 37Kirby
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 2Jackson
- 18Eastman
- 5Prosser
- 21Clampin
- 7Senior
- 14Comley
- 24Stevenson
- 26Gambin
- 45Nouble
- 9Norris
Substitutes
- 10Brown
- 11Cowan-Hall
- 17James
- 19Kensdale
- 27Chilvers
- 29Ross
- 49Poku
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
Offside, Colchester United. Tom Eastman tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.
Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luke Prosser (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Eastman with a headed pass.
Foul by Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Courtney Senior (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Stevenson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
Foul by Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace).
Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McCarthy.
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Gambin (Colchester United).
Offside, Colchester United. Courtney Senior tries a through ball, but Frank Nouble is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sam Woods (Crystal Palace).
Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace).
Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Meyer (Crystal Palace).
Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Gambin following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace).
Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Nouble.
Foul by James McCarthy (Crystal Palace).
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a through ball.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Sam Woods.
Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Norris.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
