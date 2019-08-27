First Half ends, Fulham 0, Southampton 0.
Fulham v Southampton
Line-ups
Fulham
- 12Rodák
- 22Christie
- 6McDonald
- 20Le Marchand
- 23Bryan
- 8Johansen
- 33O'Riley
- 36De La Torre
- 47Kamara
- 25Onomah
- 14De Cordova-Reid
Substitutes
- 4Odoi
- 32Norman
- 34Opoku
- 35Francois
- 38Davis
- 39Taylor-Crossdale
- 43S Sessegnon
Southampton
- 1McCarthy
- 2Cédric Soares
- 35Bednarek
- 38DansoBooked at 6mins
- 23Højbjerg
- 14Romeu
- 16Ward-ProwseBooked at 8mins
- 19Boufal
- 12Djenepo
- 20Obafemi
- 22Redmond
Substitutes
- 3Yoshida
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9Ings
- 17Armstrong
- 28Gunn
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Southampton. Jan Bednarek tries a through ball, but Nathan Redmond is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).
Foul by Maxime Le Marchand (Fulham).
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luca De La Torre.
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Luca De La Torre (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aboubakar Kamara.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Fulham).
Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luca De La Torre (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).
Booking
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.
Attempt saved. Cyrus Christie (Fulham) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aboubakar Kamara.
Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Kevin Danso (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Matt O'Riley (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Onomah with a cross.
Cyrus Christie (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).
Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cédric Soares (Southampton).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.