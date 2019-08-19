Barry Smith: Brechin City part company with manager after winless start in League Two

Barry Smith has left Brechin after nine months in charge

Scottish League Two bottom club Brechin City have parted company with manager Barry Smith "by mutual agreement".

Brechin have no points after three league games following the weekend defeat by Queen's Park.

Former Dundee and Alloa Athletic boss Smith, 45, took charge in November and won six of his 33 matches in charge.

The Glebe Park side, who with Stirling are three points adrift, visit Albion Rovers on Saturday and assistant Stevie Campbell will take charge as caretaker.

Chairman Ken Ferguson told the Brechin website: "We wish to thank Barry for his efforts and total professionalism whilst with the club.

"Barry leaves Brechin City FC with our best wishes for the future."