Jay Lynch: Rochdale sign former AFC Fylde goalkeeper on two-year deal

Rochdale have signed former Salford City and AFC Fylde goalkeeper Jay Lynch on a two-year deal.

Lynch was part of the Fylde side that last season won the FA Trophy and made the National League promotion final, losing to his former club Salford.

The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester United and turned down a new deal at Fylde in the summer.

"It was the right time for me to make the step up from the National League to league football," said Lynch.

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy added: "He has been training with the group for a while.

"I wasn't able to make a commitment to him early on in that training period, but the way it's developed, he has been so impressive in everything he has done, that it's something I couldn't let pass."

