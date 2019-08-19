Former Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner joins Augsburg

Stephan Lichtsteiner made over 200 appearances for Juventus over a seven-year spell

Former Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has joined FC Augsburg on a one-year deal.

Lichtsteiner, 35, was a free agent after he was released by the Gunners in June.

The former Swiss international made 23 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring just once in the Carabao Cup.

"For me this step is exactly the challenge that I wanted after my trip to England," he said.

"I have the feeling that I can contribute a lot to this young and hungry team. That and the great atmosphere in the Bundesliga are very exciting for me."

Augsburg manager Stefan Reuter said: "He has an unbelievable wealth of experience to offer in addition to his sporting qualities in our team will contribute."