Kilmarnock must put 'sticky patch' behind them, says Gary Dicker

Kilmarnock knocked Hamilton out of the Scottish League Cup

Kilmarnock need to show they can come out of a "sticky patch" strongly after recording a first domestic win this season, says captain Gary Dicker.

Dicker was a substitute late in regulation time against Hamilton on Saturday, with Killie winning the Scottish League Cup tie in extra-time.

That followed two Premiership defeats for Angelo Alessio's side.

"We had a sticky pitch last year just after January with Steve Clarke in charge," Dicker told BBC Scotland.

"And we came out the other side of that and ended up finishing the season strong.

"It went to the wire and we're just glad to get a win. It was a long time coming. One goal was always going to decide it. Hopefully that can kick-start us now and we can go on a little run and get back to what we're good at.

"We haven't had the greatest of starts. It's been really tough. It's the same players that were out there last year so I think we've got to take a bit of the backlash that we've been getting."

Alessio replaced Steve Clarke after the latter became Scotland coach and the Italian's first games in charge were the Europa League qualifying aggregate defeat by Connah's Quay Nomads.

And Dicker, whose side finished third in the league last season, added on Sportsound: "It takes time to get used to different ideas. We've been playing a same set way for the last two seasons.

"It's always going to be difficult when you're changing, you're trying to get new players in as well. You're always going to get that phase where it's not going to go as smooth. Nothing is stable in football. You've got to accept there's going to be change.

"Obviously, you want to finish in the top half of the table. If we don't finish there, I'll be disappointed and I'm sure there'll be 25 of the lads in that dressing room that are disappointed."