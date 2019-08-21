AIK missing key men at Celtic Park for Europa League play-off

AIK beat Ararat-Armenia in Champions League qualifying before losing out to Maribor on away goals

Celtic hoped to be renewing their acquaintance with some of the biggest names in European football - but they probably did not have Allmanna Idrottsklubben in mind.

After crashing out of the Champions League in the third qualifying round for the second successive season, it is the thankfully-abbreviated Swedish champions AIK who now stand between Neil Lennon's team and the consolation prize of six group games in the Europa League.

Celtic suffered both football and financial damage in leaking four goals at home against CFR Cluj last week, losing 5-4 on aggregate and being relegated to Europe's secondary club competition.

Now the Scottish champions have to deal with their Swedish counterparts to salvage their continental campaign.

AIK's title defence, which started in the spring and has only 10 games to go, took a hit on Sunday when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Kalmar, who were third from bottom of the league.

The Stockholm side are third from the top, four points behind city rivals Djurgarden and one adrift of Malmo.

AIK beat Sheriff from Moldova to earn a crack at Celtic, having lost on away goals to Slovenian side Maribor in the Champions League qualifiers.

They have only once reached the group stages of Europe's top tournament, that was 20 years ago, and you have to go back seven seasons for the only time AIK made it to the Europa League proper.

But here they are, Rikard Norling's team, knocking at the door again, looking to update those record books and hoping to compound Celtic's European misery.

Norling, in his second spell as AIK boss, has good memories of Scotland. His Malmo side beat Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox in a Champions League qualifier in 2011 before sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Two years on, he was in charge when Malmo inflicted a 7-0 thrashing of Hibernian at Easter Road.

Players to watch

The experienced Sebastian Larsson takes most of the free kicks and corners for AIK

Seb Larsson, capped more than 100 times by Sweden, is AIK's most influential player. After 17 years in English football, playing mainly for Birmingham and Sunderland, he celebrated the return to his homeland with a title win last season. The 34-year-old midfielder doesn't have as much fuel in the tank these days but watch out for his set-piece deliveries and his long-range shooting.

The good news about Tarik Elyounoussi is that Celtic won't have to worry about him until the second leg in Stockholm. The Morocco-born Norwegian international attacker is suspended for the first game but this prolific goalscorer for club and country could still be a major factor if the tie remains in the balance.

Nabil Bahoui is another reason Celtic will want to take a decent advantage to Sweden. Injured and unlikely to play in Glasgow, Bahoui scored the goal which effectively won the third qualifying round tie on a 3-2 aggregate against Sheriff. He has a bustling style, game-changing qualities and and an ability to run in behind defenders.

'AIK are strong defensively' - analysis

Former Celtic and AIK defender Johan Mjallby on Sportsound

Norling is very in to making sure the defensive side of his team is strong after studying a lot of Italian football. He has succeeded with that; they are a strong side defensively. They play a lot using 3-5-2, or 5-3-2 when they don't have the ball.

We all known that Celtic are strong going forward, especially if they get a good start as the crowd will be up. I think AIK will be very concentrated on sitting in to start with and to keep it tight. The important thing for them is to be brave on the ball, all attacking sides are always going to leave gaps - that's the nature of the game.

