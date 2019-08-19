Mansfield Town: League Two side suspend Dion Donohue & Jacob Mellis

Dion Donohue (left) and Jacob Mellis did not play for Mansfield in Saturday's win at Carlisle

Mansfield have suspended Dion Donohue and Jacob Mellis for "an alleged serious breach of club discipline".

Police said two men, aged 25 and 28, have been released on bail following an incident that left two men hurt - one needing hospital treatment - on Friday.

When contacted by BBC Sport about the arrests, the club replied with the statement about their suspensions.

Donohue, 25, and Mellis, 28, are banned from training and playing for the League Two club while suspended.

Mellis, a former Chelsea and Southampton player, and Donohue, who joined Mansfield from Portsmouth in July, did not play in Saturday's 2-0 League Two win at Carlisle.

Mellis was completing a three-game ban following his opening-day sending-off against Newport, while Donohue was said to be recovering from injury.

Last week, police issued an appeal for witnesses after officers were called out to an incident in Mansfield town centre just after 04:00 BST on Friday, arresting two men on suspicion of assault.