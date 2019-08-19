Bolton Wanderers: Doncaster Rovers match postponed over welfare concerns

Bolton Wanderers have postponed Tuesday's League One match against Doncaster Rovers, amid welfare concerns for the young players in their squad.

Financially-stricken Wanderers have been in administration since May.

They were only able to field three senior outfield players for Saturday's 5-0 loss to Tranmere Rovers.

"Whilst the threat of further sanctions is obvious, nothing can be allowed to impact on the welfare of such a young group," a club statement said.

"With so many senior players injured or unavailable, the squad has performed heroically."

Manager Phil Parkinson claimed after the Tranmere defeat that he had written to the English Football League to voice his concerns about player welfare.

