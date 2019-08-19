Billie Simpson: Cliftonville Ladies player nominated for world goal of the year

Media playback is not supported on this device Billie Simpson struck a wonder goal for Cliftonville Ladies against Sion Swifts in the Northern Ireland Women's Premiership

Cliftonville Ladies player Billie Simpson has joined Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in being nominated for the World Goal of the Year Puskas Award.

Simpson volleyed from her own half against Sion Swifts in the Northern Ireland Premiership in August 2018.

The 10 nominated goals now go to a public online vote on the Fifa website which closes on Sunday, 1 September.

The top three in the vote then go forward to a panel of Fifa legends.

The winning goal will be announced at the Fifa Football Awards in Milan on 23 September.

Republic of Ireland women's international Stephanie Roche was nominated for the Puskas Award in 2014 while Glentoran's Matty Burrows made the shortlist for the 2011 honour after a jumping backheel volley in a game against Portadown in October 2010.

Puskas Award nominees

Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - 6 April 2019)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy v Toronto FC - 15 September 2018)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Real Betis - 17 March 2019)

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon v New Zealand, Fifa Women's World Cup - 20 June 2019)

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria v Napoli - 2 September 2018)

Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate v Racing Club - 10 February 2019)

Amy Rodriguez (Utah Royals v Sky Blue FC - 16 June 2019)

Billie Simpson (Cliftonville Ladies v Sion Swifts - 9 August 2018)

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace v Manchester City - 22 December 2018)

Daniel Zsori (Debrecen FC v Ferencváros - 16 February 2019)