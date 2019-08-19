Oliver Norwood: Sheffield United player ends NI career

Norwood delivered the free-kick for Gareth McAuley's famous Euro 2016 goal against Ukraine in Lyon

Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood has announced his retirement from international football.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who has 57 caps, says he wants to concentrate on his club career with Premier League side Sheffield United.

But NI boss Michael O'Neil said he felt Norwood was quitting too early.

"I think he is making a huge mistake. I have no doubt he could have continued to play club and international football for many years," said O'Neill.

More to follow.