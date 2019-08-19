Women's World Cup 2023: Belgium enter race to host tournament

Belgium did not qualify for the group stages of the 2019 Women's World Cup

Belgium have become the 10th potential host to join the bidding process to stage the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The tournament is expanding from 24 to 32 teams for the 2023 edition, with the Royal Belgian Football Association the latest to express official interest.

World governing body Fifa says there has been "unprecedented" interest following the "astounding success" of this summer's World Cup in France.

All countries now have until 2 September to confirm their interest.

The 10 member associations that have expressed an interest in hosting the 2023 Women's World Cup:

Argentina

Australia

Belgium

Bolivia

Brazil

Colombia

Japan

Korea (joint bid between North and South Korea)

New Zealand

South Africa

