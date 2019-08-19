FA Cup: BBC to show Heather St John's-Worcester City preliminary round tie

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Liverpool lose to Worcester

The FA Cup preliminary round tie between Heather St John's and Worcester City will be shown on the BBC.

Saturday's tie, which kicks-off at 12:30 BST, will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

There are 320 teams due to take part in the preliminary round which is five hurdles from the first round proper.

Heather St John's, a village team in Leicestershire, and Worcester City both play in the ninth-tier Midland League Premier Division.

Worcester reached the FA Cup fourth round in 1958-59 after famously beating Liverpool.

Heather St John's beat Wolverhampton Casuals 2-0 in the extra preliminary round, while Worcester overcame Stone Old Alleynians 4-1.