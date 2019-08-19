Matty Taylor: Oxford United re-sign Bristol City striker on loan

Matty Taylor has scored nine goals in his two and a half years at Bristol City, having mostly been used off the bench

Oxford United have re-signed Bristol City striker Matty Taylor on loan for the rest of the season.

Taylor, 29, who began his career with the U's, has signed in time to be registered for Tuesday's League One home game with Burton Albion.

"Every fan knew a goalscorer was our top priority," said head coach Karl Robinson. "And Matty has an unbelievable record at this level.

"He maybe has a point to prove here which will make him more determined."

"I grew up watching Oxford and loved being part of the club before," said Taylor. "I still have family in Oxfordshire and so many friends here. It was unbelievable to walk back in and see so many familiar faces."

Taylor was in the youth and academy sides at Oxford, making seven senior appearances before moving into non-league football with Didcot Town and North Leigh.

After three seasons with Forest Green Rovers, he scored six times in seven games on loan at Chester to earn a move to Bristol Rovers.

He scored 67 goals for Rovers in 132 appearances, helping the Pirates regain their Football League status, then a second promotion in as many seasons to League One.

He also scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw at MK Dons, capped by two goals in the final three minutes, in what proved to be Robinson's penultimate game in charge in Milton Keynes, before making the controversial move from Rovers to City on transfer deadline day in January 2017.

