Brandon Barker and Andy King added to Rangers' Europa League squad

Brandon Barker and Andy King came off the bench to make their Rangers debuts against East Fife

Brandon Barker and Andy King have been added to Rangers Europa League squad ahead of their play-off with Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

Former Hibs winger Barker, 22, signed a three-year deal with the Ibrox side earlier this month, while King, 30, has joined on loan from Leicester City.

Filip Helander, who scored on his debut as Rangers beat East Fife 3-0 on Sunday, and Greg Docherty, drop out.

Steven Gerrard's men travel to Poland for the first leg.