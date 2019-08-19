Euro 2021: Wales boss Jayne Ludlow recalls Angharad James and Rachel Rowe

Jess Fishlock has won 116 caps for Wales

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow is able to recall experienced midfielders Angharad James and Rachel Rowe as she prepares to start Euro 2021 qualification without record cap holder Jess Fishlock.

Currently recovering from a knee injury Fishlock isn't expected to return until January 2020.

Wales open their campaign away in the Faroe Islands on Thursday, August 29.

They play their first home game against Northern Ireland five days later.

Ludlow has also included four uncapped players in her squad of 22, including 15-year-old Carrie Jones. It's a first call up for Cardiff City Ladies midfielder Jones who captained Wales at U17 level.

Rowe is returning to the squad after her own knee surgery in October 2018, whilst her Reading team mate James was rested for Wales' 1-0 victory over New Zealand in June.

Also in qualifying Group C for the 2021 Euro finals to be staged in England are Belarus and World Cup quarter finalists Norway.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City), Olivia Clark (Huddersfield Town), Sophie Ingle (Capt, Chelsea), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Loren Dykes (Bristol City), Gemma Evans (Bristol City), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Charlie Estcourt (Charlton Athletic) Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur) Angharad James (Reading), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Carrie Jones (Cardiff City), Natasha Harding (Reading), Emma Jones (Lewes), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur), Helen Ward (Watford), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Lily Woodham (Charlton Athletic Women), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City), Ella Powell (Lewes).