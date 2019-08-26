Stockport County v Chesterfield
-
- From the section Conference
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Stockport
- 1Hinchliffe
- 2Miniham
- 5Palmer
- 4Turnbull
- 3Cowan
- 6Keane
- 7Thomas
- 8Walker
- 11Kirby
- 10Osborne
- 9Mulhern
Substitutes
- 13Ormson
- 16Bell
- 17Dimaio
- 18Arthur
- 21Jackson
Chesterfield
- 1Jalal
- 4Yarney
- 5Evans
- 23Smith
- 3Buchanan
- 16Gerrard
- 6Maguire
- 7Rowley
- 18McGlashan
- 36Fondop-Talom
- 19Boden
Substitutes
- 10Mandeville
- 12Coddington
- 15Weir
- 21McKay
- 26Hollis
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match details to follow.