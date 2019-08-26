National League
Stockport15:00Chesterfield
Venue: Edgeley Park, England

Stockport County v Chesterfield

Line-ups

Stockport

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 2Miniham
  • 5Palmer
  • 4Turnbull
  • 3Cowan
  • 6Keane
  • 7Thomas
  • 8Walker
  • 11Kirby
  • 10Osborne
  • 9Mulhern

Substitutes

  • 13Ormson
  • 16Bell
  • 17Dimaio
  • 18Arthur
  • 21Jackson

Chesterfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 4Yarney
  • 5Evans
  • 23Smith
  • 3Buchanan
  • 16Gerrard
  • 6Maguire
  • 7Rowley
  • 18McGlashan
  • 36Fondop-Talom
  • 19Boden

Substitutes

  • 10Mandeville
  • 12Coddington
  • 15Weir
  • 21McKay
  • 26Hollis
Referee:
Tom Reeves

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Woking6501113815
2Bromley6420116514
3Solihull Moors6411157813
4Halifax6411124813
5Maidenhead United6411104613
6Dover640297212
7Torquay6312910-110
8Sutton United62319729
9Wrexham62318719
10Barnet62317619
11Stockport62228718
12Fylde6222711-48
13Yeovil62136607
14Harrogate6213910-17
15Barrow6213810-27
16Dag & Red6213710-37
17Notts County61327706
18Boreham Wood61238805
19Hartlepool6123610-45
20Eastleigh612337-45
21Chesterfield6042911-24
22Aldershot611448-44
23Chorley6042412-84
24Ebbsfleet6015615-91
View full National League table

