Wrexham and Hartlepool United hope to bounce back from the disappointment of their Saturday draws when they meet on Monday in the National League.

Wrexham led thanks to JJ Hooper against Barnet, but Dan Sparkes cancelled it out at the Racecourse.

Wrexham are set to be boosted by the return from suspension of striker Bobby Grant.

Hartlepool's 0-0 draw at Chorley left them 19th in the league with only one win since the season's start.